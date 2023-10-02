Mansfield Town home ‘Hollywood glamour’ clash with Wrexham now completely sold out

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

And, with the glare of publicity over the Welsh team and their A-lister owners plus Stags remaining unbeaten in all competitions this season, it's little wonder this game has caught the public's imagination.

Wrexham have swept back into the EFL after a 15-year absence under Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney and are finding their feet, currently ninth, two points adrift of fifth-placed Mansfield, scoring 23 and conceding 23.

“Wrexham are the team everyone has been talking about for the last season or two, even when they were in the Conference, with their Hollywood owners and everything,” said Stags manager Nigel Clough.

“The profile they have given the club both on and off the pitch has been quite remarkable

“So when they come to town it will be a big occasion. Everybody is interested in their story and that is one of the reasons it is sold out – and also it is a good game between two good teams.

“You know they will put an awful lot of balls into your penalty area from all areas of the pitch. But they can be quite vulnerable at the back at times.

“When you're scoring goals, that's the difficult part. Scoring as many as they are, all you have to do is tighten up at the back a little bit and they will be right up there.”

He added: “Their rise has been brilliant. It's not just on the pitch, it's off the pitch too – everything their owners have done for the community as well.

“That is often overlooked at times at clubs, it's the same with our owners here – how much they do in the local area. It is just as important as what happens on the pitch.

“We've had a good start and they have had a good start back in the Football League. So it should be a good occasion. I think it will be a good game.

“We like going forward and creating chances, they obviously do.

Paul Mullen is probably the most dangerous striker in the league. He is probably the best striker with his all-round game and his finishing.

“Then you throw in the experience of Steven Fletcher and Ollie Palmer as well, that is why they are scoring so many goals. They have three of the best strikers in the league.

“We need to keep on doing what we've been doing and don't make daft mistakes. I think Saturday's was our first glaring error by Lewis Brunt. We can't afford any of those tomorrow night.”