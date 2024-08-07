Mansfield Town home games will be all-ticket affairs this season.

Mansfield Town can announce that all home league matches at One Call Stadium in the 2024/25 season will be all-ticket fixtures.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With over 6,100 season tickets already sold to home supporters for Stags’ return to Sky Bet League One, the decision to transfer all home matches to all-ticket means that tickets cannot be purchased on the day of a home league game(s) but allows approximately 700 additional tickets to be made available for home supporters.

Supporters will be able to collect their tickets on the day of the match, however, purchases need to be completed in person at the ticket office or via telephone (01623 482 482, option 1) by 5pm on the day before a game (Monday-Friday).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets will be available to purchase online via www.stagstickets.co.uk until midnight on the day before a game.

The decision to transfer to all-ticket applies to home supporters only.

Supporters are reminded that One Call Stadium operates an allocated seating policy.

Supporters therefore must be seated in accordance with the seat issued on their purchased match ticket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additionally, the club has implemented a new advanced ticket structure for home match tickets purchased.

The following is a breakdown of match ticket prices applicable to all home ends – both advanced prices and general prices:

Advanced prices (Purchased over one week prior to a home league matchday): On sale, up until midnight seven days prior to the fixture

Adult: £26Senior (65+): £23Young adult (Under-21): £21Junior (Under-18): £18*Child (Under-14): £14*Under-7: FREE

Family ticket (one adult + one junior or child): £26

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

General prices (Purchased under one week prior to a home league matchday): On sale from midnight seven days prior to the fixture up until midnight on the day prior to the fixture

Adult: £27Senior (65+): £24Young adult (Under-21): £22Junior (Under-18): £19*Child (Under-14): £15*Under-7: FREEFamily ticket (one adult + one junior or child): £27

*Must be accompanied by a paying adult