News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

Mansfield Town home clash with Forest Green Rovers postponed

Mansfield Town’s scheduled home game with Forest Green Rovers this afternoon has been postponed following an early pitch inspection.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 21st Oct 2023, 09:16 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2023, 09:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The area has experienced torrential rain for the past 30 hours, and with more heavy rain forecast in the next six hours, along with the referee’s concerns about the surrounding areas, the decision was taken to postpone the fixture.

Stags will instead begin preparations for Tuesday’s away trip to bogey side Harrogate Town, a side they have never yet beaten.

Supporters should note that the club shop and ticket office will also now be closed today.

A rearranged date for the Forest Green match will be announced in due course.

Related topics:Mansfield TownStagsSupportersHarrogate Town