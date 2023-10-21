Mansfield Town’s scheduled home game with Forest Green Rovers this afternoon has been postponed following an early pitch inspection.

The area has experienced torrential rain for the past 30 hours, and with more heavy rain forecast in the next six hours, along with the referee’s concerns about the surrounding areas, the decision was taken to postpone the fixture.

Stags will instead begin preparations for Tuesday’s away trip to bogey side Harrogate Town, a side they have never yet beaten.

Supporters should note that the club shop and ticket office will also now be closed today.