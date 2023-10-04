News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
A-levels and T Levels to be scrapped, Rishi Sunak announces
Bus crash in Venice kills 21 and leaves dozens injured
Tesco pledges ‘affordable Christmas’ as profits soar
Dog destroyed after attack leaves man seriously injured

Mansfield Town home clash with AFC Wimbledon is now all-ticket

In-form Mansfield Town’s Sky Bet League Two encounter at home to AFC Wimbledon on Saturday is the latest home game to be made made all-ticket.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 4th Oct 2023, 13:32 BST- 1 min read
MANSFIELD, ENGLAND - MAY 14: A general view outside the ground prior to the Sky Bet League Two Play-off Semi Final 1st Leg match between Mansfield Town and Northampton Town at One Call Stadium on May 14, 2022 in Mansfield, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)MANSFIELD, ENGLAND - MAY 14: A general view outside the ground prior to the Sky Bet League Two Play-off Semi Final 1st Leg match between Mansfield Town and Northampton Town at One Call Stadium on May 14, 2022 in Mansfield, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)
MANSFIELD, ENGLAND - MAY 14: A general view outside the ground prior to the Sky Bet League Two Play-off Semi Final 1st Leg match between Mansfield Town and Northampton Town at One Call Stadium on May 14, 2022 in Mansfield, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

In order to maximise the capacity of One Call Stadium, the decision to transfer to all-ticket means that tickets cannot be purchased on the day of the game but does allow around 700 additional tickets to be made available for home supporters, which are becoming hugely in demand with Stags playing so well and now the last team in the country unbeaten.

Supporters will be able to collect their tickets on the day of the game, however, purchases need to be completed in person at the ticket office or via telephone (01623 482 482, option one) by 5pm on Friday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tickets are available to purchase online via www.stagstickets.co.uk until midnight on Friday.

The decision to transfer to all-ticket applies to home supporters only.

Most Popular

Moreover, with a high demand for tickets this weekend, the club is eager to ensure that as many people as possible can enjoy Saturday’s match.

With this in mind, the club kindly asks season ticket holders who are unable to attend this weekend’s game to consider donating their seat back to the club for this match.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Season ticket holders can do so by e-mailing their name, stand, block and seat to [email protected]

Supporters are reminded that One Call Stadium operates an allocated seating policy so fans sit in the seat issued on their purchased match ticket.

Related topics:SupportersTicketsSeason ticket holdersStags