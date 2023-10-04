Mansfield Town home clash with AFC Wimbledon is now all-ticket
In order to maximise the capacity of One Call Stadium, the decision to transfer to all-ticket means that tickets cannot be purchased on the day of the game but does allow around 700 additional tickets to be made available for home supporters, which are becoming hugely in demand with Stags playing so well and now the last team in the country unbeaten.
Supporters will be able to collect their tickets on the day of the game, however, purchases need to be completed in person at the ticket office or via telephone (01623 482 482, option one) by 5pm on Friday.
Tickets are available to purchase online via www.stagstickets.co.uk until midnight on Friday.
The decision to transfer to all-ticket applies to home supporters only.
Moreover, with a high demand for tickets this weekend, the club is eager to ensure that as many people as possible can enjoy Saturday’s match.
With this in mind, the club kindly asks season ticket holders who are unable to attend this weekend’s game to consider donating their seat back to the club for this match.
Season ticket holders can do so by e-mailing their name, stand, block and seat to [email protected]
Supporters are reminded that One Call Stadium operates an allocated seating policy so fans sit in the seat issued on their purchased match ticket.