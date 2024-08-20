Mansfield Town have shown they have got what it takes at League One level believes boss Nigel Clough
“On Saturday we should have won and could have lost, so a draw was probably fair in the end,” he said.
“It has been an incredibly eventful first 10 days in League One and entertaining for everyone, which is great.
“We have scored in every game and conceded in every game and we have had a win, a draw and a loss on penalties.
“But there have been a lot of good things in those first three games and a lot to build on.
“They've given us a bit of optimism as you try to find out if you belong at this level.
“You ask can we compete at this level? Have we got the players? Have we go the squad?
“What we've seen against Barnsley and Bolton suggests we have and the amount of chances we created on Saturday suggests the same.
“But we have to defend better and keep the ball or, with the step up in quality of opposition, we will be punished.”
He added: “We have just played three very good teams, two of which I think will be up there in the top six.
“I'm not sure what Burton are going to do but they have certainly spent enough and brought in 21 players.
“They have been good tests and pretty indicative of what we're going to face in the next eight or nine months. It has been very encouraging.”
