Mansfield Town have progressed in 2018/19 season, says chairman John Radford

The naming of four Mansfield Town players in the League Two team of the year highlighted a successful season and the Stags’ attractive style of football.

That was the view of chairman John Radford as he praised the players and the progress made on the pitch during the season, the first full season under manager David Flitcroft, at the club’s annual awards dinner.

Ahead of the play-offs, he said: “For now this season has already been one of progress.

“In football the first aim should always be to win, the next to win in style and we have accomplished both in large parts this season – winning in style.

“In many games we have earned victory through a commanding defence, creative midfield and a lethal attack.

“We have played fast attractive football and with the grace that has given us an identity of one of the most attractive teams in Sky Bet League Two.

“To have four players named in the League Two team of the year shows the type of season we have enjoyed. Well done to Krystian Pearce, Mal Benning, CJ Hamilton and Tyler Walker.”

Radford said there had been many stand-out moments for him during the season on the pitch, right from the opening matches of the campaign.

“Many moments have stood out from the season so far. Our opening victory against Newport set a tempo for what was to come,” he added.

“Successive home wins against Notts County and Bury were different encounters but equally noteworthy.

“On the road our character was demonstrated by our exceptional fightback at Colchester in January. Later on our comprehensive victory at Exeter sent out a statement to the rest of the league that we meant business in the final furlong.

“We have experienced moments too when we have stumbled, but stumbling is not the same as falling. When we slipped we got back up and we will get back up again.”