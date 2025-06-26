Stags will travel to Chesterfield for the first time since April 2018.

Mansfield Town have been handed tasty Carabao Cup first round derby at Chesterfield.

Stags will travel to the SMH Group Stadium for the first time since April 2018 when Mansfield won 1-0 against a Spireites team heading out of the EFL.

The tie will take place the week commencing Monday 11 August.

Earlier today, Newcastle United under-21s were drawn in the Vertu Trophy Northern Group F along with Huddersfield Town, Harrogate Town and the Stags.

