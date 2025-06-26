Mansfield Town handed tasty Carabao Cup first round derby at Chesterfield . . . .plus Newcastle United U21s come to town for Vertu Trophy

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 26th Jun 2025, 17:05 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2025, 17:13 BST
Stags will travel to Chesterfield for the first time since April 2018.placeholder image
Stags will travel to Chesterfield for the first time since April 2018.
Mansfield Town have been handed tasty Carabao Cup first round derby at Chesterfield.

Stags will travel to the SMH Group Stadium for the first time since April 2018 when Mansfield won 1-0 against a Spireites team heading out of the EFL.

The tie will take place the week commencing Monday 11 August.

Earlier today, Newcastle United under-21s were drawn in the Vertu Trophy Northern Group F along with Huddersfield Town, Harrogate Town and the Stags.

Get more Stags news here.

Related topics:ChesterfieldStagsMansfieldEFLSpireites

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice