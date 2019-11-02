Mansfield Town goalkeeper Conrad Logan says home defeat to Colchester United is a “sucker punch”

Despite a penalty save and other good stops Mansfield Town man of the match Conrad Logan finished up on the losing side in today’s 3-2 home defeat by Colchester.

Logan was typically modest after a fine display, saying: “It’s part and parcel of goalkeeping making saves, it’s what you’re there to do.

“You just hope your team can go down the other end and take advantage of what you’ve done.

“We are disappointed. It’s a home defeat and it’s a bit of a sucker punch.

“We thought things were going to right way over the last month. Now we’ve just got to lick our wounds and go again.

“We missed chances at 1-1, we had a couple of opportunities, then we kicked ourselves as we had a chance to put the ball in their box, they cleared it and scored and we’re 2-1 down from our attack.

“The game then opened up and were were hit by another one. But you can’t sit back, you go for it.”

Logan has a secret method of how he deals with penalties and smiled; “It’s been all right. It’s been working so I’ll stick with it. I have gone the right way and made the save.

“Hopefully we won’t give away too many penalties so I won’t have to use it.”

On another fine save he made: “I maybe rode my luck as I turned it onto the post and hoped my defenders would clear, which they did.”

Logan was initially beaten by a superb 30-yarder from Brandon Comley and said: “It was a great strike from the lad and sometimes there is not much you can do and you have to tip your hat to them.

“We all take collective responsibility for the others, they were sloppy goals.”

Logan is tipping United to be in the mix by April.

“Colchester are a good team and they set their stall out to soak things up and make things difficult,” he said.

“Then they have powerful, dynamic, quick players that can break on you and they use that to their advantage.

“They stuck to their game plan. From the teams we’ve played so far they won’t be far away come the end of the season.

“But there are no gimmes in this league home or away and it might be a different story at their ground when we play there.”