Pym’s superb first-half save to deny Doncaster’s George Miller drew many plaudits, including from his manager, and helped his side eventually secure a 3-1 win.

Stags host Bradford City this weekend as they look to build on their current seventh place spot in League Two, but before looking ahead to that game, Pym reflected on his impressive stop at Doncaster, as well as the team’s overall performance.

He said: "Any save’s good, if it stays out of the net that’s the main job, but it was a good save and one of those reaction ones where you stick your hand out and hope for the best and I got it over the bar.

Christy Pym has been in good form for Stags so far.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It’s one you train for every day and they don’t come along that often in a game so it was nice to pull it off.

"It’s just disappointing we didn’t keep the clean sheet and frustrating with the goal we did concede.

"I couldn’t name anyone in the team who didn’t give their all. We were excellent and could have won by a bigger margin and it was definitely the best away performance so far – we’ve had some good ones at home but it was important to get that away win ticked off and get the monkey off our back and we did that and hopefully can kick on now.

"We had discussions in the week leading up to the game about taking the catch off a bit and just going for it and not trying to be too safe away from home.

"The support was brilliant on Saturday and has been all season. For a League Two club to get that sort of support at home and everywhere you go is fantastic.”

Looking back on the season so far, Pym believes there has been plenty of good to take from it so far, as well as lessons to be learned.

He said: "It’s been positive. We’ve had frustrations away from home but the club’s had great home form for the past two seasons now so that’s something we need to keep going if we want to get promoted.

"The positives are that we’re playing well, even in the games we’ve lost away from home. We’re creating chances to win the game and be in the game and I feel like we’re dominating matches and as long as we’re doing that and going forward, then results will come away from home, especially if we play like we did on Saturday.”

On a personal note, Pym’s been happy with how things have gone so far, also highlighting how those in front of him have played a big part in his own form.

He said: "I feel good and like I’m playing well and am consistent, which is something you strive to be as a goalkeeper. I’ve got a good team in front of me and if I’m in a team and we’re dominating games, I’m not needed as much which is the main thing.

"I don’t think I’ve been called upon that much. I’ve done well and made saves at good times in games but on the whole we’re not getting carved open with masses of chances and I think that’s the main thing.”

Looking ahead to Bradford, Pym added: "It’ll be a tough game. They’ve started well but the home form we’ve got at the minute means we’ll be confident going into the game, especially with the support we get there.”

Manager Nigel Clough, meanwhile, paid tribute to his goalkeeper’s role in the win at Doncaster, and in particular his save from Miller.

He said: “Winning at Doncaster and scoring three times was a good sign of a very determined dressing room and one that's full of character as well.

“It was probably epitomised by Christy Pym's first half save which was outstanding.

“I saw the Everton v Liverpool highlights and Jordan Pickford was praised for the saves he made, some of which were very good. But I didn't see anything as good as Christy Pym's on Saturday.

“That's as good a save as we've had since I have been here. There have been some very good ones, Bish (Nathan Bishop) made some great ones – he made a similar one at Bradford last year.

“But to be going the other way and get a strong enough hand to get it onto the bar and over – usually goalies get a hand on them and it hits the bar and comes back out or goes in the net.