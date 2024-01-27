Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Clough said the referee had sunk to a new low level of ineptitude as a string of key decisions went against the Stags.

Jordan Bowery was red-carded as last man with only 20 minutes gone.

Stags skipper Aden Flint was twice elbowed and left the field with what looked a serious shoulder injury 10 minutes later with no word to opponent Josh Davison.

Stags boss Nigel Clough during the Sky Bet League 2 match against AFC Wimbledon at Cherry Red Records Stadium, 27 Jan 2024 Photo Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Having gone behind and levelled through Will Swan, Stags then believed they had a nailed-on late penalty when Davis Keillor-Dunn was hauled down.

But referee Miles decided otherwise and also sent off Stephen Quinn from the bench for his anger after he had already been substituted.

The Dons then completed a crushing afternoon for Mansfield with Ronan Curtis' late winner.

“It was an absolutely magnificent performance from start to finish and with 10 men I think we'd have won the game today,” said Clough.

“Even with 10 men I think we deserved to win it.

“Unfortunately everyone is going to be talking about one person's performance, which was so below par and so poor I am struggling to comprehend that was a Football League match today.

“Let's start with the decision after 20 seconds when their lad elbowed Aden Flint and didn't get booked and then did it again and didn't get booked.

“He was very keen to get yellow cards out for other things, but not for serious offences.

“Last Tuesday the official was incredibly poor, but I think this has taken it to a whole new level of ineptitude today.

“Everyone has been talking about this all season from the top of the Premier League all the way down.

“Unfortunately today we have seen it affect us in such an adverse way.

“The performance was so, so poor in every single aspect.

“We should have defended their winner a little bit better but with 10 men I thought we had defended so well.”

He continued: “It was such a stonewall penalty it is quite incredibe.

“And the sending-off was so harsh. We saw one the same the other night with Davis Keillor-Dunn where he was going clear much more ahead of the defenders than today's and nothing was given. Today we see a red card brandished.

“It is such a shame these officials are having such poor games.

“It is very difficult for us and the supporters to take.

“If we got the penalty we win the game so it's not just a point lost today, it's three points lost as there is no reason we can think of why he didn't give the penalty.”

With transfer window deadline approaching this week, Stags were looking to bring in a striker but now may also need a centre half depending on how serious Flint's injury proves to be.

“We are not sure of the seriousness or extent of it, so we will have to wait and see this week,” said Clough.

“Hopefully we will find out before the transfer window closes and act accordingly. I think we are about six defenders down at the latest count.”

On Quinn's second yellow of the day and dismissal off the bench in stoppage time, Clough added: “That was my fault as Stephen Quinn should have been in the shower. Such was the frustration building up all afternoon from the whole technical area.

“I think the provocation we've had to deal with today has been extreme.

“We had a fourth official who was winking and smiling at the technical area and the bench in an act of nothing else but provocation.

“Before the game they said 'talk to us'. Well we were talking and he came over and brandished a yellow card for Andy Garner for talking to him and asking him about the decisions, no swearing or anything, and we had to put up with them all afternoon.”

He added: “I am unbelievably proud of the lads. To play with 10 men for 70 minutes and come out the stronger team, get an equaliser after going behind and then to look to try to win it in the manner we did says an awful lot about the spirit in the camp.