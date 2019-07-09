Mansfield Town friendly with Stockport County called off after police advice

Mansfield Town’s pre-season schedule has been hit by the sudden postponement of one of their friendlies.

The home clash with non-league Stockport County, earmarked for the One Call Stadium on Saturday, July 27, has been cancelled after discussions with Nottinghamshire police.

The match promised to be a good workout for the Stags against a former Football League club, who were champions of the National League North last season and won promotion to the top tier of non-league football.

But a spokesman for the club said: “The decision to cancel is based on police advice, due to Nottingham Pride taking place on the same date.

“Supporters who have purchased tickets online are advised to call our ticket office on 01623 482482 for a full refund.

“Those with a physical paper ticket are advised to bring it to the office on Quarry Lane to exchange it for a full refund.”

It is not yet known if Mansfield will be able to arrange a fresh friendly away from home to fill the blank date.