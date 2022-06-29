Mansfield Town friendly with Sheffield United to be played behind closed doors

Alex McDonald in action the last time Mansfield Town hosted Sheffield United in a pre-season friendly before fans back in 2018.

No official reason has been given why fans will be locked out but Chad understands it is on police advice.

The encounter will kick-off at 7pm, though the club have not announced where it will be played.

However, the game will be available to watch in full the next day (Wednesday, 20th July) on iFollow Stags.