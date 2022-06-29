Mansfield Town friendly with Sheffield United to be played behind closed doors

Mansfield Town fans will not be able to see their side face Championship side Sheffield United in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Tuesday, 19th July.

By John Lomas
Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 2:27 pm
Alex McDonald in action the last time Mansfield Town hosted Sheffield United in a pre-season friendly before fans back in 2018.
No official reason has been given why fans will be locked out but Chad understands it is on police advice.

The encounter will kick-off at 7pm, though the club have not announced where it will be played.

However, the game will be available to watch in full the next day (Wednesday, 20th July) on iFollow Stags.

Mansfield’s fixture against the Blades will complete a pre-season schedule that already includes matches against Retford United (Sat 9th July A), Matlock Town (Tue 12th July A), Rotherham United (Sat 16th July H) and Oldham Athletic (Sat 23rd July A) ahead of the 2022/23 campaign kick-off at Salford City on Saturday, 30th July.

