This backs up a continued pledge made by owners John and Carolyn Radford to reward season ticket holders for their continuing loyalty.

Stags’ new ticketing platform has also been launched with existing season ticket holders able to renew seats online for the first time in the club’s history.

Club CEO David Sharpe said: “Throughout the 2021-22 campaign, the togetherness between the fans and club created something special which spurred the team to concluding the season in the Play-Off Final at Wembley.

One Call Stadium season ticket prices announced.

“Although we didn’t achieve the result we had hoped for, the conclusion of the season was a testament to the work of so many and demonstrates the foundation we continue to build across the club.

“There are significant developments planned throughout this summer with the release of the new ticketing platform being just the first of these exciting additions.”

Existing season ticket holders will be able to access their new online ticketing account from Wednesday afternoon via new provider, Kaizen Ticketing.

The new online ticketing account comes as part of the club’s aim to advance and simplify the ticket purchasing process for supporters and allows season tickets to be held virtually as an e-ticket or in the Apple Wallet.

Existing season ticket holders will receive an email on Wednesday afternoon from ‘Box Office’ with the title 'Activate Your Account'.

The email will contain a link to access a new online ticketing account where supporters will be asked to set a password for future access.

The club asks supporters to ensure all accounts include up to date addresses and contact information.

Once logged in, account holders will be able to renew existing season tickets by going to the 'Your Account' area and clicking on 'Convert Reservations'.

They can then select the tickets they would like to purchase and proceed to the checkout to pay. Reservations have been made based on the seating allocations for season ticket holders from the 2021/22 season.

‘Early bird’ season tickets will then become available from Monday, 13th June for prospective new season ticket holders.

The window of purchasing an ‘early bird’ season ticket runs from Monday, 13th June until 9am on Monday, 4th July.

Season tickets will then go on general sale from Monday, 4th July at 10am, with prices applicable to the general pricing structure.

Fans unable to access a digital account, from 1pm on Wednesday, 8th June, can renew their seats in person from the club’s ticket office at One Call Stadium.

Alternatively, supporters can call 01623 482 482 (option one) to renew over the phone.

The pricing for 2022-23 season tickets at One Call Stadium is as follows, with the introduction of specific pricing for season ticket holders located in the Quarry Lane stand:

Ian Greaves Stand

ADULT - Early Bird £325, General £375

SENIOR (65+) - Early Bird £275, General £295

YOUNG ADULT - (18-21) - Early Bird £170, General £180

JUNIOR (13-17) - Early Bird £90, General £100

CHILD (7-12) - Early Bird £45, General £50

Supporters aged six and under are entitled to a free season ticket as long as they are accompanied by a paying adult.

Quarry Lane

ADULT - Early Bird £245, General £295

SENIOR (65+) - Early Bird £205, General £235

YOUNG ADULT - (18-21) - Early Bird £130, General £150

JUNIOR (13-17) - Early Bird £60, General £85