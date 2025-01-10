Mansfield Town forward joins Swindon Town on loan
Stags forward Tom Nichols has joined Swindon Town on loan until the end of the season.
The 31-year-old has made eight appearances for Mansfield in 2024/25, scoring one goal.
Manager Nigel Clough said: “Tom goes with our best wishes and thanks for his contribution in the past twelve months.
“He’s scored some very important goals and produced some good performances in that time. “It’s good for him now to go and get some football.”
The club wishes Tom the best of luck for the remainder of the 2024/25 season.
