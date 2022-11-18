James Gale has extended his stay at Mansfield Town.

The 20-year-old joined Stags from Long Eaton United in September 2021 and has gone on to make 12 appearances for Mansfield in all senior competitions.

The frontman bagged his first goal for the club in August at home to Manchester City under-21s in the Papa Johns Trophy.

Speaking to iFollow Stags after putting pen to paper on an extended deal, James said: “I’m very excited.

“In the last year, I’ve been really getting involved with the team.

“I feel like I’m part of the squad now and just want to push on.”