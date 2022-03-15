James Perch - back in the starting XI tonight.

Matty Longstaff, Stephen Quinn and Lucas Akins are all missing while Elliott Hewitt drops down to the bench.

Quinn and Akins picked up knocks in Friday's 3-2 defeat at promotion rivals Tranmere Rovers while the absence of Newcastle loanee Longstaff suggests an injury that has been kept quiet as he had scored three goals in as many games.

Ollie Clarke, Perch, Kieran Wallace and George Lapslie all come into the starting XI with Clarke captaining the side this evening.

Farrend Rawson has shaken off a nasty head injury to keep his place in the side.

John-Joe O'Toole is back on the bench following his three-game suspension.

STAGS: Bishop, Perch, Rawson, Wallace, McLaughlin, Stirk, Clarke , Lapslie, Murphy, Hawkins, Oates. SUBS: Stech, Hewitt, O'Toole, Maris, Law, Johnson, Bowery.

Port Vale's team includes ex-Stags Aidan Stone and Harry Charsley with Mal Benning on their bench.