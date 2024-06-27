Mansfield Town find out Carabao Cup first round opponents as they prepare to make their competition return
Mansfield Town will face Bolton Wanderers away in the first round of the Carabao Cup.
The tie will take place on the week commencing Monday 12 August. Ticket information will be announced in due course.
Stags were knocked out of last season’s competition by Port Vale after a great cup run took them to the last 16.
