Mansfield Town finally clinch promotion on emotional night after beateing Accrington Stanley

The 2-1 win over Accrington Stanley sealed the points needed to return to League One for the first time in 22 years and wipe away the heartbreak of recent near misses.

It was a third win in eight days after that vernous run of only one point from three games had seen the Stags' hopes wobble.

But they were determined from the first whistle to the last tonight as they made sure of their place in the club's history.

Fans' joy at the final whistle

The win also clinched a double over a Stanley side that had for so long been one of their chief bogey sides.

Stags wanted an early goal to steady any nerves on their big night - and they got exactly that after just two minutes when a George Maris cross went in off Stanley's Tommy Leigh.

Mansfield played some great football in a one-sided first half but were unable to add to their tally as under-pressure Accrington ground it out well.

Veteran star Stephen Quinn eased the nerves with the much-needed second goal on 63 minutes only to see Leigh volley one back with five minutes to go.

Stags celebrate their early opener during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Accrington Stanley FC at the One Call Stadium, 16 April 2024, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Clough again freshened things up with five changes from the weekend with George Williams, Elliott Hewitt, Ollie Clarke, Aaron Lewis and Will Swan replaced by Stephen McLaughlin, George Maris, Stephen Quinn, Davis Keillor-Dunn and Tom Nichols.

The players emerged to an electric atmosphere from a huge, expectant crowd.

The game kicked off amid a cauldron of noise from almost 8,000 home fans and Boateng's ball over the top almost put Quinn away in the first 20 seconds, but Vitek was quickly off his line to win the race.

But Stags were ahead in the second minute. Maris exchanged passes with Quinn from a short corner and whipped the ball in which found the net off Stanley's helpless Leigh.

Action during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Accrington Stanley FC at the One Call Stadium, 16 April 2024, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Two minutes later Maris was too high with a hugely ambitious 40-yard effort as confidence flowed through the home side.

On nine minutes Keillor-Dunn flicked Nichols' pass into the path of Boateng and he forced Vitek down full length to turn the ball away to his left.

Maris went on a great run on 18 minutes, playing two one-twos before seeing his attempted finish deflect and become an easy take for Vitek.

Stanley produced their first threat on 20 minutes. But Whalley's seven yard header was straight at Pym after a Nolan free kick was flicked on towards him.

Tom Nichols in action during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Accrington Stanley FC at the One Call Stadium, 16 April 2024, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Maris was then too high over the far angle from McLaughlin's ball inside on 28 minutes.

He came even closer four minutes later.

Akins got to the by-line and crossed hard and low and Maris, racing in at the far post with the goal invitingly open in front of him, could only turn the ball wide at full stretch.

Hills jumped into Maris for a header to earn a 35th minute booking.

Two minutes from the break Keillor-Dunn poked a through ball down the centre which saw Reed slide in with Vitek but the keeper grab the ball first and holding tight amid a painful collision.

So for all their dominance, Stags were finding Stanley a tough nut to crack a second time.

Stags fans celebrate the early goal during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Accrington Stanley FC at the One Call Stadium, 16 April 2024, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Maris had a shot blocked in the opening minute of the second half as Stags sprang straight onto the attack.

On 50 minutes Keillor-Dunn warmed Vitek's hands from 20 yards while seconds later he curled a good effort just over the far angle.

Coyle's foul on Maris on 53 minutes saw the yellow card come out again.

J. Woods chased a long ball seconds after coming on but stabbed a poor finish wide.

A 25 yard Leigh free kick was also easy for Pym after a deflection took the pace off it.

But the roof really came off the stadium on 63 minutes as Stags finally doubled their advantage.

Keillor-Dunn put the ball to Quinn from tight on the left and he saw Vitek save his first shot but helpless as the ball ran loose for Quinn to turn into the empty net and spark massive celebrations.

Quinn almost scored again three minutes later but Vitek was down to save well.

It was the veteran's last action as he and Boateng were replaced by Clarke and Lewis with more changes quickly following for Mansfield.

With the finish line in sight a ball in from the right was beautifully controlled by Leigh and his volley deflected past a helpless Pym.

STAGS: Pym, Akins (Hewitt 83), Flint, Bowery, McLaughlin, Reed, Maris (Gale 73), Quinn (Lewis 67), Boateng (Clarke 67), Keillor-Dunn (Swan 73), Nichols. SUBS NOT USED: Flinders, Williams.

STANLEY: Vitek, Shipley, Hills, Coyle, Whalley (Pritchard 57), Lowe (J. Woods 57), Gubbins, Nolan, Leigh, Conneely, O'Brien. SUBS NOT USED: Savin, B. Woods, Quirk, Martin, Henderson.

REFEREE: Charles Breakspear.