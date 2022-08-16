Mansfield Town fightback was down to team spirit and togetherness says George Maris after 5-2 win over AFC Wimbledon

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stags trailed 2-0 before a penalty let them back in and at 2-2 the Dons had Chris Gunter sent off for a clash with Stephen Quinn.

Maris then put Stags ahead for the first time as they went on to win 5-2 in an absolute thriller.

“It was hectic out there,” said Maris.

George Maris speaks to the press after the game - Photo by Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“The start took us by surprise – I don't think we deserved to be 1-0 down. They had two counter attacks and scored two goals.

“But we were playing well at 2-0 so it was a weird one really.

“The lads didn't let their heads drop and the crowd got behind us, and as soon as we scored the first we knew we'd win the game.

“We looked around and just had this weird spirit that was going to get us the win and I am glad we did.

“As soon as we scored the first it was only going to be us that won the game.

“It's the togetherness in the camp. A lot of us have been together a long time now. We have done it before.

“We have proved we can come back, especially at home. We all just knew our jobs, keep at it and score the goals.”

On the two big calls from the officials, Maris said: “I think the referee got both decisions right.

“For me it was a clear penalty and for the sending-off their lad has gone in stupid on Quinny and it was silly from him – he's cost his team the game really.

“The goals came easily in the second half and we probably should have scored more. We had a lot of chances and we kept pushing. But they sat back and made it hard.

“I think my goal killed them mentally as when they had a point to hold onto they were going to defend for their lives. You saw their heads drop after my goal and then we scored another soon after.

“It was a bit of scuff from me at the end but it was good build-up play.

“We now need to take that result on to Saturday. Everybody knows we're good here and we now need to start better against Stockport than we started tonight and hopefully we can win the game again.”