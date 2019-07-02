Mansfield Town fans thrilled by signing of goalscorer Nicky Maynard

Mansfield Town supporters were thrilled to learn their club had signed proven goalscorer Nicky Maynard this morning.

There had been much speculation that Stags were trailing the 32-year-old, who bagged 22 goals for promoted Bury last season.

Ryan Lowe, his former Bury boss now at Plymouth Argyle, was seen as favourite by some to sign Maynard, but Mansfield swooped to bring in their second free-scoring striker of the summer in a master coup.

Jarrod Dooley said: “That’s a cracking piece of business by the Radfords,” while Martin Yates added: “That will do for me.”

Derek Brownley said: “Strike force installed, onwards and upwards you Stags, let’s make it a promotion year!”

Son Of Sherwood’s view was: “Fantastic news! Well done to all concerned,” and Sandy Pate Best Stag said: “Now who says the budget has been cut?”

Lifestags said: “Brilliant signing. Well done to all involved, Cook and Maynard are fantastic signings, JD has clearly been backed.”

BH Stag said: “Quality signing and realistically one of the best replacements for Walker we could have got in. The fact it’s a free transfer makes it even better.

“Cook and Maynard have the makings of a great partnership at this level. If we keep CJ as well for another year we’ll be very very strong.”

Tillydog123 said: “Terrific signing and one that we should all be proud of.

“Welcome Nicky and thanks for signing for the Stags as guess u could have gone to a League 1 club quite easily.

“CR and JR again do the business - what more can they do? “We must all back them and seems maybe JD or them finally have listened to the fans or just realised the need for top strikers to get us up up up!”

Stockportstag said: “Great signing. Gives us a 40+ goal scoring duo. What a free transfer.”

MTFCMusings said: “For those who like that kind of thing, Maynard averages a goal every 148 minutes at League Two level,” while WVStag added: “Class signing. Buzzing with that.”

Amber Andy said: “Excellent signing, well done to JR and CR.

“Just a word of caution for those who expect him to be a goal machine.

“He did well at Bury, but before that hasn’t been exactly prolific since 2012. Also being 32 won’t be at his peak (but if he was we wouldn’t be able to sign him ).

“I think we now need to sign a central midfielder, someone with a bit of steel and determination.”

Yellowstagsfan said: “Welcome aboard Nicky. Hope your stay is long and successful. Thank you to our magnificent owners.”