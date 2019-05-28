Mansfield Town fans recall Wembley win glory day

As Mansfield Town’s supporters celebrate the 25th anniversary of winning the Endsleigh League Supporters Challenge before 40,000 fans at Wembley, the players and manager recall one of the produest days of their lives.

MANAGER STEVE HARTSHORN

“As we went out on the pitch to have a walk round you couldn’t help but get emotional seeing Mansfield Town v Gillingham up on the Wembley scoreboard.

“It was what every child dreams about and the 12 members of the team were just in awe at the situation.

“The only real regret I had was that it was six-a-side. I made one substitution meaning, of course, seven got on but five didn’t and I feel for those lads.

“But they celebrated just as much as those who had played in the end.

“To be honest I have thought about it over the years and thought perhaps I should have put more players on, but I wanted to win for us and for Mansfield Town.”

STEPHEN FIDLER

“It was the proudest day of my life. I was proud to represent Mansfield Town and its something I’ll always cherish.

“It never really sank in until the day had gone - and the day went very quickly.

“I was at Wembley, I was getting to go out and represent MTFC and it was all surreal.

“Then that was it, we’d won a national competition and it was for Mansfield Town. I was so proud.

“I have my winner’s medal and my shirt that I played in and nobody can take away my memories.

“They were a great bunch of lads I played with too, all decent, hard-working Mansfield Town fans. Great days.

DAN WESTWELL

“It was one of the best days of my life and something I’ll never ever forget, especially pulling off that save in the first minute with Wycombe manager Martin O’Neill behind me applauding and saying ‘great save keeper’.”

CAPTAIN DAVID BAXTER

“The best day of a football supporter’s life - scoring and winning made it even better.

“Playing on Wembley when so many pros haven’t is what dreams are about.”

MARK ALDRED

“It was a place you always dreamed of playing when you were younger.

“I never ever thought I’d get the chance, so it was a dream come true.”