Mansfield Town fans pictures from the draw with Grimsby Town

Mansfield Town fans travelled in good numbers as ever to see Stags draw 1-1 with Grimsby.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 17th Apr 2023, 12:06 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 12:27 BST

It proved to be a useful point as Stags climbed back into the play-off places following Salford’s defeat to Colchester.

Match photographers Chris and Jeanette Holloway were on hand to snap just some of those fans who headed to Cleethorpes.

Take a look at this gallery and see if you can spot any familiar faces.

Mansfield Town fans ahead of kick-off at Grimsby Town.

1. Grimsby Town 1 Stags 1

Mansfield Town fans ahead of kick-off at Grimsby Town. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Mansfield Town fans ahead of kick-off at Grimsby Town.

2. Grimsby Town 1 Stags 1

Mansfield Town fans ahead of kick-off at Grimsby Town. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Mansfield Town fans ahead of kick-off at Grimsby Town.

3. Grimsby Town 1 Stags 1

Mansfield Town fans ahead of kick-off at Grimsby Town. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Mansfield Town fans ahead of kick-off at Grimsby Town.

4. Grimsby Town 1 Stags 1

Mansfield Town fans ahead of kick-off at Grimsby Town. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

