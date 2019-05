See if you can spot a familiar face in this fans' gallery from Mansfield Town's play-off semi-final first leg tie at Newport County, which ended 1-1. Pictures by Lawrence Smith

Stags fans pictured in Newport jpimedia Buy a Photo

Stags fans pictured at Newport v Mansfield jpimedia Buy a Photo

Stags fans pictured at Newport v Mansfield jpimedia Buy a Photo

Stags fans pictured at Newport v Mansfield jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more