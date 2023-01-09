News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Stags fans at the One Call Stadium for the Sky Bet League 2 match against Barrow AFC

Mansfield Town fans picture gallery from defeat to Barrow

Mansfield Town fans watched their side blow a two goal lead in a 3-2 defeat at home to Barrow this weekend.

By Stephen Thirkill
1 hour ago

Match photographer Chris Holloway was on hand as ever to capture just some of the fans in the crowd.

Check out this gallery and see if you can spot a familiar face.

Get the latest Stags news, here.

1. Stags 2 Barrow 3

Stags fans at the One Call Stadium for the Sky Bet League 2 match against Barrow.

Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales

2. Stags 2 Barrow 3

Stags fans at the One Call Stadium for the Sky Bet League 2 match against Barrow.

Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales

3. Stags 2 Barrow 3

Stags fans at the One Call Stadium for the Sky Bet League 2 match against Barrow.

Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales

4. Stags 2 Barrow 3

Stags fans at the One Call Stadium for the Sky Bet League 2 match against Barrow.

Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Stags