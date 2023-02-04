Mansfield Town fans’ noise spurred us on for point says Keillor-Dunn after fine debut

“I loved it today,” he smiled after coming on as a first half sub just four days after joining the club on deadline day.

“Our fans just added to it – they were amazing all game. You could hear them and I think that's what spurred us on in the end to get the point.

“It is a brilliant dressing room. I have only had a couple of days to work with the team and the management but I feel like I have fitted in quite well and I am really looking forward to the rest of the season.

Davis Keillor-Dunn on his debut at Bradford City. Photo by Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“I have six goals this season so far but I want to add to that as I always look to get double figures. I want to hit double figures here personally so I have 19 games. I know that will be tough but I am up for a challenge.”

On boss Nigel Clough he added: “He is fantastic to work for and the reason I came – it's as simple as that.”

Alfie Kilgour's late diving header earned the point and Keillor-Dunn said: “It was fantastic. I think the initial play was brilliant as well, for Elliott Hewitt to get past his man and cross the ball to Alfie at the back stick, who buried a composed finish.

“With the quality of signings we have brought in we've got more than enough in there to create and score goals, so we are never out of a game no matter what. So I was never worried in the game.

“I am actually disappointed as I think it could have been more, but we just have to take the positives out of it. Bradford is a tough place to come so we have to be happy with a point.

“If we play that for the remainder of the games I think we will do really well. We will just crack on for Saturday and we're buzzing for that now.”

Stags lost three key players to injury inside the first 36 minutes and he said: “We got really unlucky in terms of injuries but it's all about adapting the game.