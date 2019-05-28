Mansfield Town fans furious over treatment by ex-chairman Keith Haslam after Wembley glory

Despite achieving national glory, Mansfield Town’s supporters team will be forever disgusted by their treatment from former club chairman Keith Haslam.

He allowed them to complete a lap of honour at the first home game at the following season, but then ordered the whole team out of Field Mill and asked them all to pay to get back in.

“For the opening game of the 1994/95 season I had arranged to parade all three trophies won during the summer round the pitch,” said team manager Steve Hartshorn.

“The Mansfield faithful were marvellous in their appreciation of our efforts, but unfortunately the football club was not.

“After completing the lap of honour each and every player was told to leave the ground and pay to come back in.

“These lads had represented Mansfield Town at the national stadium but then had to leave the ground and pay to get back in. I personally was ashamed.

“One of the lads, I shall not name him, had been a season ticket holder for years and he left in disgust and has never been back since.”

Hartshorn added: “It was a strange time to be supporting Mansfield Town, not like today under the Radfords.

“Then Stags of course were under the shadow of Keith Haslam.

“To be honest once we got to Wembley they got a little interested, but not as much as you would have thought they would.

“Yes, they laid on the team bus for us to travel to Wembley in, but if it wasn’t for Abacus we wouldn’t have been playing in a Stags official strip. They were sponsors at the time and gave us the shirts.

“The club lent us the shorts and we provided our own socks.

“Dave Bentley and the football in community staff helped out as well, but you kind of got the impression that the club couldn’t care less.”