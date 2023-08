Mansfield Town fans ahead of victory at Sheffield Wednesday.

Christy Pym’s heroics in normal time paid dividends as substitute Rhys Oates sent the game to penalties with five minutes to go by cancelling out Anthony Musaba’s opener.

Pym kept out both spot kicks from Will Vaulks and Liam Palmer to secure a third-round spot.

Photographers Chris and Jeanette Holloway captured some of those fans who made the trip in this gallery.

