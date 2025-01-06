Mansfield Town kept up their good form with a win at Stockport County.Mansfield Town kept up their good form with a win at Stockport County.
Mansfield Town kept up their good form with a win at Stockport County.

Mansfield Town fans enjoy away win at Stockport County - see if you can spot someone you know

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 6th Jan 2025, 12:03 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2025, 13:32 GMT
Mansfield Town fans enjoyed another away win as the good recent form continued.

Stags got the better of high-flying Stockport County to keep alive their own outside chance of claiming a top six finish.

On hand to take these pictures of some of the travelling fans were photographers Chris and Jeanette Holloway.

Take a look at our latest gallery and see if you can spot a familiar face.

Get more Stags content here.

Mansfield Town kept up their good form with a win at Stockport County.

1. Stockport 1 Stags 2

Mansfield Town kept up their good form with a win at Stockport County. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Photo Sales
Mansfield Town kept up their good form with a win at Stockport County.

2. Stockport 1 Stags 2

Mansfield Town kept up their good form with a win at Stockport County. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Photo Sales
Mansfield Town kept up their good form with a win at Stockport County.

3. Stockport 1 Stags 2

Mansfield Town kept up their good form with a win at Stockport County. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Photo Sales
Mansfield fans during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Stockport County FC at Edgeley Park, 04 Jan 2025. Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media : Mansfield Town kept up their good form with a win at Stockport County.

4. All rights reserved. No unauthorised use of the photo is permitted without permission from 'The Bigger Picture.media' : Stockport 1 Stags 2

Mansfield fans during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Stockport County FC at Edgeley Park, 04 Jan 2025. Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media : Mansfield Town kept up their good form with a win at Stockport County. Photo: Pic : Chris Holloway : Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:StagsStockport County
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice