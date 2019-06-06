Mansfield Town fans calling for the return of Timi Elsnik

Mansfield Town supporters would love to see Timi Elsnik back at the club next season.

The Slovenian midfielder was released by Derby County this week and is available to sign.

The 21-year-old impressed hugely when on loan at the One Call Stadium in the first half of the season but, when former boss David Flitcroft brought in more loan players in the January window, Elsnik was the unlucky one to be released with Stags only able to field five loanees.

He ended up at Northampton Town, but only made four starts there before returning to the Rams.

RAMS RELEASE ELSNIK



Stags supporters have been showing their support for a return for Elsnik on social media and James Roberts said: “Thought he were a decent player for us. Deffo have him back.”

Ellis Cave said: “Yes he did us good - if we still had him we would have probably gone up.”

ST4GS said: “He came into the side when we were struggling for wins (drawing too many, something like won three out of 13 league games)

“He was brilliant in the thrashings of Northampton and Crewe and played up until the January transfer window when he was frozen out/surplus to requirement due to squad overhaul (arrival of Grant, Ajose etc).

“His participation in our season (Oct - Jan) was by far and away the best we had in terms of performance and points gathered. Is this a coincidence (not sure?).”

Ben Revill said: “Yep, welcome back to the Stags for me.”

Jamie said: “He looked a great player a couple of times and when on song helped run the game for us. Not sure if he could do that all season or in a two-man midfield. If we’re playing 3-5-2/5-3-2/4-3-3 again next season then I’d say yeah sign him up.

“Makes you wonder why Northampton didn’t rate him.”

Stephen Wells said: “Deffo, should never had sent him back, all to make space for that show pony (Jorge Grant).

Mark Yates said: “ Have him back in a heartbeat,” while Craig Priest added: “100% should never have left.”

Sedgwick said: “Sign him immediately. Great player who’s only going to get better,” while I Am Spartacus added: “Definitely - but I would ask Grant to drive down and pick him up, just so Grant could explain to him how he had a better agent than Timi in January.”

However, Gary Spencer said: “Didn’t play regularly last time he was with us, although was very good away at Crewe.

“Also failed to get in the Northampton side when he went on loan there. I’m not convinced he’s any better than what we’ve got in his position.”

And Natfromboza added: “It’s a no from me. Too inconsistent and I think we can do better. However, if he signs he will get my support.”