Mansfield Town fans buy brand new players' tunnel for the One Call Stadium

The new tunnel – royal blue in colour – is located at the Quarry Lane end of the ground and features logos of the club, One Call Insurance and SSA. It was placed in situe ahead of tonight’s home match against AFC Wimbledon.

Chairman of the SSA, Dean Foulkes, said: “Following discussions with David Sharpe (Mansfield Town’s chief executive), SSA are delighted to donate £8,168 to Mansfield Town FC to pay for the brand new players’ tunnel at One Call Stadium.

“Thank you to the brilliant SSA Amber Members whose monthly subscriptions have contributed greatly to this latest donation.

SSA representatives with the new tunnel.

“If any Stags’ fan wants to join the hundreds of SSA Members, membership is only £4 a month and further details are available online at www.thessa.org or by private messaging SSA on Facebook.

“Regardless of SSA Membership status, donations are always welcome and any Stags’ fans can donate directly to SSA at any point by sending funds to the SSA Bank Account - Sort code: 30 95 43 - Account no: 20101868.”

CEO David Sharpe said: “The club would like to place on record its gratitude to the SSA committee and its members for their work and contribution towards the new players’ tunnel. We appreciate the time and fundraising from the SSA and this is another example of the fruits of their efforts.”