Mansfield Town fan Jaz Goundry signs professional deal with Grimsby Town

17-year-old Goundry, who went to Brunts Academy and is a lifelong Stags fan, joined the Mariners' Academy in July 2019.

Since the age of ten Goundry has played for a number of local junior teams, including Manor FC, Sherwood colliery FC, Robin Hood Colts and Ollerton Town FC before going onto Sheffield United development.

Speaking to the club’s website he said: "I am buzzing, I am still over the moon with it all, to be honest.

"I am looking forward to getting back into it, coming back in for pre-season and hitting the ground running as soon as I get started.

"I'm a centre half, I'm 6'4 so that puts me at an advantage at the back, I love getting my head on the ball, playing out from the back when I can and I also love putting a tackle in.

"I've always been a defender, in all honesty, I didn't start football until I was about ten years old, I've done a bit of everything from rugby to boxing but I am absolutely loving it here,

"I'm buzzing to get started already. I am sure it'll be a lot different and much more difficult, but it's something I'm excited about.

"I've been to see the manager and he has told me his plans for next year, what he wants from me and it's an exciting time.