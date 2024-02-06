Mansfield Town facing as tough a week as they have left believes boss Nigel Clough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A perfectly-timed first win five for the Stags kept them in second place ahead of Saturday's game at bottom side Forest Green Rovers before play-off chasing Harrogate Town arrive on Tuesday followed by a game at mid-table Walsall.

“The next week will be as tough as anything – the two away games against Forest Green and Walsall plus Harrogate at home,” said boss Nigel Clough

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I know it's only nine points at stake but it's going to be a very important time.

Stags congratulate Davis Keillor-Dunn on his matchwinner against Notts County. Photo by Chris & Jeanette Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media

“Forest Green have had quite a few changes of coaches and so on this season.

“It doesn't seem that long ago when we played them and they were the outstanding team in League Two, and if there was any team you thought was going to survive it was them.

“Unfortunately they came back down and are struggling at the wrong end again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So I think they made the most sensible appointment they could have done in their situation with Steve Cotterill. I think he will improve their chances.

“It is a potential banana skin without a doubt. They were 2-0 up at Colchester on Saturday and it ended 3-3.

“With Steve coming in they will have a sense of optimism they haven't had for a few months that they can stay up.

“Certainly they will be looking for a home win on Saturday, irrespective of the opposition.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Tuesday's visitors Harrogate, he added: “I think almost since our victory there they have done extremely well.

“I thought we probably copped for them on a very below-par evening that night and we played extremely well.

“But we know from our past two or three seasons how difficult they are.

“They drew at Stockport on Saturday and are unbeaten on the road in quite some time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They signed a couple of good players on deadline day as well, so that will be as tough as anything.”

Baily Cargill is the latest player to catch the virus that has recently hit the camp.

It forced George Maris off with breathing problems last weekend. But Clough is hoping both players will be fit for the weekend.