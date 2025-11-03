Mansfield Town FA Cup draw ball number revealed
The Stags overcame League Two Harrogate Town 3-2 in a thrilling first round tie on Saturday and will now hope for another home game with sights set on being in the big third round draw when the Premier League big guns join the competition.
The draw will take place live on TNT Sports tonight at around 6.45pm before the first round tie between Tamworth and Leyton Orient.
Forty teams will feature in the second round of the competition, made up of the winners of the first round ties with plenty of non-league sides still in the fray.
No additional sides enter the draw at this stage, with the 44 Premier League and Championship teams joining in January in the third round.
Mansfield's win on Saturday earned them £47,750 with second round prize money being £79,500 for the winning team and £21,200 for the losers.
Matches in the second round will take place around the weekend of 6th-7th December.
SECOND ROUND BALL NUMBERS IN FULL
1. Weston Super Mare
2. Salford City
3. Luton Town
4. Accrington Stanley
5. Milton Keynes Dons
6. Stockport County
7. Wigan Athletic
8. Newport County
9. Cheltenham Town
10. Barnsley
11. Carlisle United
12. Bristol Rovers
13. Peterborough United
14. Oldham Athletic
15. Doncaster Rovers
16. Tamworth or Leyton Orient
17. Chesterfield
18. Boreham Wood
19. Sutton United
20. Bolton Wanderers
21. Chelmsford City
22. Barrow
23. Wycombe Wanderers
24. Exeter City
25. Slough Town
26. Wealdstone
27. Swindon Town
28. Grimsby Town
29. Buxton
30. Burton Albion
31. Brackley Town
32. Blackpool
33. Cambridge United
34. Gateshead
35. Mansfield Town
36. Macclesfield
37. Shrewsbury Town
38. Fleetwood Town
39. Port Vale
40. Walsall