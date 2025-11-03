Mansfield Town FA Cup draw ball number revealed

Mansfield Town midfielder George Maris (10) celebrates his second half goal during the Emirates FA Cup first round match against Harrogate Town AFC at the One Call Stadium, 01 Nov2025, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Mansfield Town will be ball number 35 in tonight's FA Cup second round draw.

The Stags overcame League Two Harrogate Town 3-2 in a thrilling first round tie on Saturday and will now hope for another home game with sights set on being in the big third round draw when the Premier League big guns join the competition.

The draw will take place live on TNT Sports tonight at around 6.45pm before the first round tie between Tamworth and Leyton Orient.

Forty teams will feature in the second round of the competition, made up of the winners of the first round ties with plenty of non-league sides still in the fray.

No additional sides enter the draw at this stage, with the 44 Premier League and Championship teams joining in January in the third round.

Mansfield's win on Saturday earned them £47,750 with second round prize money being £79,500 for the winning team and £21,200 for the losers.

Matches in the second round will take place around the weekend of 6th-7th December.

SECOND ROUND BALL NUMBERS IN FULL

1. Weston Super Mare

2. Salford City

3. Luton Town

4. Accrington Stanley

5. Milton Keynes Dons

6. Stockport County

7. Wigan Athletic

8. Newport County

9. Cheltenham Town

10. Barnsley

11. Carlisle United

12. Bristol Rovers

13. Peterborough United

14. Oldham Athletic

15. Doncaster Rovers

16. Tamworth or Leyton Orient

17. Chesterfield

18. Boreham Wood

19. Sutton United

20. Bolton Wanderers

21. Chelmsford City

22. Barrow

23. Wycombe Wanderers

24. Exeter City

25. Slough Town

26. Wealdstone

27. Swindon Town

28. Grimsby Town

29. Buxton

30. Burton Albion

31. Brackley Town

32. Blackpool

33. Cambridge United

34. Gateshead

35. Mansfield Town

36. Macclesfield

37. Shrewsbury Town

38. Fleetwood Town

39. Port Vale

40. Walsall