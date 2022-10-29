Mansfield Town extend strike ace Rhys Oates’ contract to June 2024
Mansfield Town today tied down injured strike ace Rhys Oates to a contract extension that will now see him remain at One Call Stadium until June 2024.
The 27-year-old was Stags’ leading goalscorer last season, netting 12 times as Nigel Clough’s men produced a remarkable run of form to earn a place in the Sky Bet League Two play-off final at Wembley.
Oates’s game-time this term has been limited due to a pectoral injury sustained against AFC Wimbledon in mid-August.
The former Hartlepool man is continuing his rehabilitation and could return to action towards the end of next month.
After signing on the dotted line, Oates told www.mansfieldtown.net: “It’s an exciting time to be at the club and I’m buzzing to sign this new deal.
“By offering me this contract extension it shows that the club has a lot of faith in me.
“It’s special for me to have been offered a new deal whilst I have an injury.
“It shows that the club expects me to come back and produce what I did before I got the injury.
“All the lads and staff are incredible to work with. Along with the fans, it makes it a great club to be at and play for.”