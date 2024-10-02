Mansfield Town expect to switch formations to cope at League One level
His diamond formation did so well for the club in getting promotion last season, but with injuries and opposition, he has tried 3-5-2 this week which has also worked well for him, claiming two wins and two clean sheets in the process.
“It was a new formation for us on Saturday, so we were not quite as secure and solid as we'd have liked to be,” he said.
“But we were a threat at the other end and rode our luck with the keeper making two or three magnificent saves. That is how we got the win and the clean sheet.
“It was forced upon us really with the personnel available.
“Last season we just about stuck with the formation all the way through and we were good enough to dominate teams with that formation at times.
“I don't think we will have that in League One, especially having lost such a key ingredient from that in terms of Davis Keillor-Dunn.
“So we have to look at other options and that is one of them. We might well go back to it in the future.”
