Mansfield Town expect to make a signing in the next 48 hours as they await news on Hayden White injury

Mansfield Town boss John Dempster said the club expects to bring in a talented young right-sided player within the next 48 hours.

Stags are also anxiously awaiting news on a hamstring injury sustained by right back Hayden White in tonight’s 2-1 home win over Nottingham Forest U23s which could make the new signing even more important to get over the line quickly with the new season looming.

“I expect something to happen probably in the next 48 hours,” said Dempster.

“I have been in discussion with a young right-sider who we are very keen on.

“He is still young and has real potential. He also has Football League experience.

“But we are looking to bring in one or two bodies now at the most.”

White’s injury is a concern after the defender looked like getting back to his best after missing half of last season with a broken ankle.

He limped off nine minutes after the break and Dempster said: “Hayden felt a slight tweak in his hamstring and he signalled to us straight away, so we got him off instantly.

“We will assess him over the next 24 hours and we are hoping it’s nothing too serious.

“It’s been safety first and ‘slowly slowly’ with Hayden since his broken leg, getting him back to where he needs to be.

“He has been working hard in pre-season, so we are hoping that’s it’s just a slight tweak.

“It’s difficult to say how long he could be out – we will leave that to the experts to decide.”

Dempster said the Forest game had been another good work-out.

“We have played some good opponents so far,” he said.

“But I think tonight was the first time I noticed players getting after one another when we conceded early, which is what I want.

“It needs to be driven from within. We have some really good senior pros here and I expect them to drive it.

“I will lead and guide them, but it’s got to come from within.”

He added: “I think our intensity in and out of possession was better tonight. I was really pleased with some of the play.”

Stags’ winner came six minutes from time when interval sub CJ Hamilton pulled a low pass back to summer signing Nicky Maynard to net.

“Clearly when CJ comes and he has a little bit of space to run into there is nobody better,” said Dempster.

“And I was really chuffed for Nicky Maynard to get his goal as well as he had a quiet night, though worked his socks off.

“But that is what he is capable of. He might have a quite game but if he gets the minutes in the tank you can guarantee he will pop up with a goal.”

Stags only made the one enforced change all night with a trialist failing to get on, but Dempster said: “We needed to get 90 minutes into certain players tonight as we did on Saturday.”

Stags next face Glasgow Rangers U23s at home in their final friendly on Saturday.