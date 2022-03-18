Mansfield Town expect Stevenage fixture to go ahead despite visitors' COVID-19 concerns

Mansfield are due to host Stevenage on Saturday.

The visitors, who appointed ex-Stags boss Steve Evans as their new manager on Wednesday, released a statement on Thursday night explaining a number of positive COVID-19 cases had been recorded at the club.

The statement read: “Stevenage Football Club have recorded multiple positive tests today with several of the club’s first team squad, backroom and administrative staff testing positive for COVID-19.

“The club are in discussions with the EFL about Saturday's game at Mansfield Town with further updates provided tomorrow (Friday).

“Stevenage Football Club wishes all individuals a safe and speedy recovery ahead of their return to work and training.”

Mansfield then issued a statement of their own on Friday morning, highlighting their belief that the game will go ahead as planned.

It said: “Mansfield Town Football Club is aware of the statement issued by Stevenage last night.

"The club is currently in dialogue with the EFL and Stevenage Football Club ahead of tomorrow’s scheduled Sky Bet League Two fixture at One Call Stadium.

“In line with COVID-19 legislation, the club does not expect any alterations to tomorrow’s arranged fixture.

"The club will issue a further update in due course.”