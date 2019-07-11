Mansfield Town expect physical test at Bradford PA tonight

Mansfield Town will try to get 90 minutes into most of their first team squad members over two more pre-season friendlies this week.

But he also intends to throw one or two U21 players in to see how they cope against more physical opposition.

Stags head to National League North sides Bradford Park Avenue tonight (Thursday, 7.30) and Alfreton Town on Saturday (3pm).

“Over the next two games I am expecting to play two XIs for each 45 minutes, so hopefully the whole squad will get 90 minutes under their belts by the end of the weekend,” said boss John Dempster.

“We looked at how the U21 players performed in Portugal alongside the more senior boys and they coped with it very well.

“So it will be another challenge for them against two good non-League sides.

“I am hearing it was quite a physical battle (at Bradford) this time last year so it will be interesting to see if they can stand up to the test.”