Mansfield Town exit Notts FA Senior Cup after semi-final penalties defeat by Carlton Town

Mansfield Town were knocked out of the Nottinghamshire Senior Cup on penalties in tonight’s semi-final at home to Carlton Town at the One Call Stadium.

By John Lomas
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

The Northern Premier League visitors were ahead at the break thanks to a penalty which was netted by their keeper Michael Emery.

But Stags striker Jimmy Knowles, battling back from injury, levelled after the break before Carlton won the ensuing shoot-out 4-2.

Stags fielded a mixed side with first teamers Riley Harbottle, Ollie Clarke, Jordan Bowery and George Maris starting alongside Knowles and younger players from the club’s Academy.

Jimmy Knowles - on target for Stags against Carlton Town.
