Mansfield Town exit Notts FA Senior Cup after semi-final penalties defeat by Carlton Town
Mansfield Town were knocked out of the Nottinghamshire Senior Cup on penalties in tonight’s semi-final at home to Carlton Town at the One Call Stadium.
The Northern Premier League visitors were ahead at the break thanks to a penalty which was netted by their keeper Michael Emery.
But Stags striker Jimmy Knowles, battling back from injury, levelled after the break before Carlton won the ensuing shoot-out 4-2.
Stags fielded a mixed side with first teamers Riley Harbottle, Ollie Clarke, Jordan Bowery and George Maris starting alongside Knowles and younger players from the club’s Academy.