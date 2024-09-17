Mansfield Town exited the Bristol Street Motors Trophy after defeat to Bradford City.

Stags exited the Bristol Street Motors Trophy in the group stages after a tame 3-0 defeat at home to Bradford City.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vadaine Oliver and Bobby Pointon bagged first half goals, with sub Clarke Odour adding one deep into stoppage-time to send the League Two side top of Group H and end Mansfield’s interest in the process.

In all honesty it was nothing more than the much-changed Stags side deserved after they simply failed to get going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stags were caught napping after just three minutes - and it didn’t get any better after that with a lacklustre display and sloppiness in possession meaning there was only likely to be one outcome.

Credit to the Bantams who, although not really tested defensively, were very well organised and picked Stags off effectively on the counter-attack.

There weren’t many plus points to take out of a night to forget, though four excellent saves from Scott Flinders certainly showed Nigel Clough he has a back-up shot-stopper who can step up to the plate if needed.

Ben Waine made his first start for Stags, while Jordan Bowery made his 200th appearance for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stags also named a strong bench with Will Evans, Stephen Quinn, Lee Gregory and Deji Oshilaja all featuring.

But it was Bradford who took the lead after just three minutes when an unmarked Oliver nodded Alex Pattison’s cross past Flinders with ease.

Stags responded well as they took control of possession and started to set the tempo, with Ben Quinn drilling an effort wide on 12 minutes.

But Stags had Flinders to thank after the shot-stopper saved from Jay Benn when he got clean through on goal eight minutes later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was nothing Flinders could do to stop Pointon doubling City’s advantage following Ollie Sanderson’s knockdown on 36 minutes.

Flinders tipped a long-range Oliver effort as Mansfield were again hit on the break.

Stags continued to toil after the restart, lacking the tempo and width needed to create chances.

Tom Nichols tamely shot straight at the keeper from distance after a slick passing move created space down the middle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flinders brilliantly tipped over a powerful Joe Adams header from on 71 minutes, before making another flying save moments later to keep the score a touch more respectable.

Oudor added another one City deep into stoppage-time after another brilliant counter-attack followed by a first-time finish.

Mansfield Town: Flinders, Lewis, Bowery (Anderson 80), McLaughlin (Oshilaja 45), Wauchope, Flanagan, Baccus (Evans 66), Boateng (S. Quinn 66), B. Quinn, Nichols, Waine (Abdullah 80).

Subs: Nunez, Gregory.

Bradford: Doyle, Richards, Smallwood, Pattison, Oliver (Cook 72), Sanderson (Kavanagh 72), Pointon (Odour 81), Shepherd, Adams (Wright 88), Benn, Diabate.

Subs: Walker, Halliday, Wadsworth.

Ref: James Westgate.

Att: 1,594 (193 away)

Chad man-of-the-match: Scott Flinders.