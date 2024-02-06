Mansfield Town enjoy cricket bonding day after vital win over Notts County

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two teams of players and a team of staff took on each other in a three team tournament with the other team playing five-a-side next door when not in action.

Striker Nicols signed on Thursday and Clough said: “This is ideal for Tom.

“He has slotted straight in, but it helps when you know the players.

“He has played with Christy Pym and knows Ollie Clarke and Alfie Kilgour as well. I am looking forward to working with him in the next few months.

“After a victory like Saturday the cricket just keeps things bubbling along.

“We needed that win against Notts. We weren't brilliant, especially first half, but our effort, desire and endeavour saw us through with the help of the crowd, and puts us in a good frame of mind towards Forest Green on Saturday.

“The big difference was we didn't give a silly goal away. We went back to the principles of let's not give anything on a plate to the opposition and we got three points and clean sheet.

“With seven players out, and we lost George Maris during the game, it puts that in perspective it was a wonderful result.”

He added: “I think there will be a few nervy ones between now and the end of the season in the last 17 games.