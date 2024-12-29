Mansfield Town end a fantastic 2024 on a low note in narrow defeat at Reading

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mansfield Town signed off a fantastic 2024 on a low note as they were beaten 2-1 away at Reading this afternoon.

It was a continuation of the 'curse of Reading away' for Stags as they have never beaten the Royals on their own turf in 25 attempts, losing 21 of them and drawing four.

It was the first time the sides had clashed in over 31 years and Stags' first visit to Reading's plush Madejski Stadium.

Once again Stags were in this contest all the way against another ex-Premier League club and unlucky to come away with nothing against a side who have only lost twice at home all season.

Mamadi Camara fired the home side in front on 17 minutes - after three successive clean sheets it was a first goal conceded by Stags in 344 minutes of football.

Will Evans deservedly levelled seconds before the break only to see Tyler Bindon restore Reading's lead on 55 minutes.

Mansfield huffed and puffed to the death but were unable to find a way past the home defence, Aaron Lewis denied a leveller right near the end by home keeper Joel Pereira.

Both sides were unchanged from the teams who won on Boxing Day.

And there was a big boost for Mansfield with injured top scorer Lee Gregory returning to the bench.

A Blake-Tracy pass into the box was only fractionally too hard to put Akins in on goal in the first 25 seconds.

Wing was then wide from 20 yards in the Royals' first raid on six minutes.

The home side had to survive another good spell of Mansfield pressure and Stags were looking comfortable when they were dealt a 17th minute blow as the Royals grabbed the lead on the break.

Smith sent a great ball down the middle to send Camara clear, and he made no mistake, tucking the ball home under Pym for his fourth goal of the season.

However, the visitors responded well and on 22 minutes Reed picked out Blake-Tracy on the left and he took men on and cut infield to feed Baccus on the right of the box. But the Australian international could not keep his finish down.

More intense Stags pressure saw efforts by Baccus and Akins blocked.

On 29 minutes Hewitt saw Bindon superbly block his first time effort on the line only to see the referee had blown for an infringement anyway.

Mansfield came even closer on 33 minutes as Lewis sent a free kick from the left to the far post, Cargill headed back across the box and Oshilaja popped up to head wide from eight yards.

And the visitors were finally rewarded with an equaliser right on 45 minutes.

Akins showed great control to set up Hewitt on the left touchline, and he sent over a fabulous cross towards Evans on the penalty spot from where he guided a not easy but perfect header into the top right corner for his ninth goal of the season.

Both sides had netted from their only on-target efforts, but Stags had enjoyed over 65 per cent possession and their equaliser was perfect timed and well deserved for a fine first half.

Smith sent a tame header towards Pym from a free kick early in the second half.

At the other end Lewis set up Akins on 53 minutes and, from a tight angle on the left, he sidefooted the ball across the face of goal with no one able to finish.

Evans was booked for bringing down Kanu a minute later.

However, the Royals retook the lead on 55 minutes.

Wing sent a free kick to the far post which Pym clawed away at the last minute.

Campbell nodded it back into the danger zone and the ball skimmed off the head of Akins to Bindon, who superbly buried his finish with an overhead kick from almost on the line.

Lifted by the goal, Reading went close again on 59 minutes as Savage lashed inches wide from 25 yards.

Stags freshened things up on 65 minutes with McLaughlin and Boateng on for Cargill and Baccus.

But the home side looked for a killer third as Campbell shot from range straight at Pym and seconds later Wing was well over from a similar distance.

Reading had penalty appeals for a foul on Knibbs waved away and Stags then threatened on the break, as the action swung from end to end.

Reed had a shot deflect wide off team mate Oshilaja before he and Hewitt made way for Gregory and Stephen Quinn for the final 15 minutes.

Mbengue was booked on 78 minutes after being out-muscled by Gregory.

McLaughlin prevented Garcia breaking away on 83 minutes, twice trying to foul him and succeeding at the second attempt, to take a booking.

Fantastic skill from Lewis saw him wriggle past three opponents and launch a great finish from just outside the box on 87 minutes only to see Pereira equal to it with a great save to his left.

Stags sent on the height of Flint for the final minute and five added for stoppage time.

Wareham was booked on 90+2 for leading with an elbow on Lewis, which could have seen a red.

Stags piled on the late pressure but the Royals stood firm and Mansfield now prepare for the visit of Bolton Wanderers on New Year's Day.

READING: Pereira, Craig, Knibbs, Savage, Smith (Dean 89), Campbell, Bindon, Mbengue, Camara (Wareham 75), Wing, Kanu (Garcia 79). SUBS NOT USED: Button, Rushesha, Holzman, Sackey.

STAGS: Pym, Hewitt (Gregory 75), Bowery (Flint 89), Oshilaja, Cargill (McLaughlin 65), Blake-Tracy, Reed (S. Quinn 75), Baccus (Boateng 65), Lewis, Akins, Evans. SUBS NOT USED: Flinders, Kilgour.

REFEREE: Martin Woods.