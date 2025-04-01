Mansfield Town edged out in tight battle with in-form Charlton Athletic

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mansfield Town pushed promotion-chasing Charlton Athletic all the way before losing 2-1 in a tight clash at the One Call Stadium tonight.

Stags had won two on the bounce but were up against a play-offs bound Valiants side who have now won seven and drawn one of their last nine and only lost two in 16.

Charlton had the best of the first half hour and led through a Matty Godden goal on 13 minutes, punishing a loose pass by Louis Reed.

But Stags warmed to their task, grew into the contest and were level through a spectacular rocket finish by Matty Craig on 40 minutes.

It was anybody's game in the second half and Tyreece Campbell proved to be the matchwinner on 75 minutes.

Stags pushed hard near the end but were left with nothing to show for their efforts on a bitterly cold night.

Nigel Clough freshened up his side with four changes to the one that beat Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

Jordan Bowery, Aaron Lewis, Matthew Craig and Jordan Rhodes replaced Elliott Hewitt, Hiram Boateng, Keanu Baccus and Will Evans, Bowery in a central defensive role.

Portsmouth loanee defender Tom McIntyre made his first start for the Addicks replacing Lloyd Jones, who missed the match with a minor calf injury, as Nathan Jones made one change to the side that beat Huddersfield Town 4-0 at The Valley on Saturday.

Charlton were first to threaten on two minutes as Campbell crossed from the left and Small glanced a header wide from a good position.

Pym was called into action for the first time on 13 minutes as Gillesphey played a one-two with Berry and fired a low 20-yard shot goalwards which the keeper was down safely to gather.

Six minutes later Small burst inside between McLaughlin and Craig on the right but his low finish was tame and easy for Pym.

The visitors were looking menacing, but their opening goal on 22 minutes was gifted to them.

Oshilaja played the ball to Reed who tried to lay it back to Pym.

But it went straight to a grateful Godden instead, who had the easiest of tasks to slot past a helpless Pym for his 17th goal in all competitions this season and one of the simplest.

It took Mansfield 27 minutes to fashion a shot on goal, but they worked the ball to Akins on the right and he cut in to fire a left foot shot that flew almost straight at Mannion.

Two minutes later a neat home move saw Reed fire a superb low 25-yarder inches wide.

On 31 minutes Edwards curled a first time effort over the home bar beforeAkins was booked on 34 minutes for his challenge on Edwards.

But the Stags were level on 40 minutes.

Charlton half-cleared a Cargill cross from the left to Craig, whose rising rocket shot from 16 yards zipped past Mannion and in off the underside of the bar.

Clearly lifted, Stags were almost ahead on 44 minutes as a good break down the middle saw Craig find Vickers to his left who sent a low shot on target that Mannion had to drop quickly onto.

Three minutes after the break Vickers rampaged down the centre and saw his attempt take a deflection upwards and Mannion had to carefully watch it as it dipped and took the catch above his head.

Vickers tried to lead a counter attack on 57 minutes after some Charlton pressure but he was tripped by Campbell, who was duly booked for his troubles.

On the hour a Charlton corner caused mayhem and Edwards had a shot blocked almost on the line before Vickers cleared the danger.

Clough sent on Evans and Baccus for Rhodes and Craig with 25 minutes to go.

Soon after Mannion did well to smother a dangerous low Baccus cross after a perfectly-weighted Reed pass down the rigt had sent him to the by-line.

However, the visitors were back in front on 75 minutes.

They worked the ball from left to right along the box as Aneke found Campbell who shrugged off McLaughlin's challenge before firing in a low finish inside the right post from 15 yards.

Waine was quickly sent on in place of McLaughlin.

Godden blazed a powerful shot into the home sidenetting on 81 minutes and a minute later Evans headed over from a Lewis cross at the other end.

Flint and Boateng took from Reed and Lewis on 83 minutes and Flint was quickly booked for a powerful tackle on Gikllesphey a minute later.

Stags threw everything at it in the latter stages, though Oshilaja had to produce a great tackle as Aneke threatened on the break.

Baccus had a deflected shot saved as Charlton defended for their lives at the death.

In added time Pym made a super tip-over save as Aneke controlled a long ball forward as it bounced, shrugged off Oshilaja and hit a powerful shot on target from 20 yards.

STAGS: Pym, Bowery, Oshilaja, Cargill, McLaughlin (Waine 76), Reed (Flint 83), Craig (Baccus 65), Lewis (Boateng 83), Akins, Rhodes (Evans 65), Vickers. SUBS NOT USED: Flinders, Kilgour.

CHARLTON: Mannion, Ramsay, McIntyre, Gillesphey, Small (Mitchell 86), Coventry, Berry (Anderson 68), Docherty, Edwards (Aneke 68), Godden, Campbell (Watson 78). SUBS NOT USED: Bouzanis, Gilbert, Dixon. REFEREE: James Bell.

ATTENDANCE: 7,579 (839 away).