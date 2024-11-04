Mansfield Town draw Stevenage away in FA Cup Second Round

Published 4th Nov 2024, 17:18 BST
The FA Cup Second Round draw has sent Mansfield Town away to League One rivals Stevenage.

It wasn’t the greatest reward for Nigel Clough’s in-form side’s comprehensive 4-0 away win at National League North Curzon Ashton on Sunday, which was a potential banana skin.

Goals from Lucas Akins (penalty), Stephen Quinn, Ben Waine and Ben Quinn saw them home in comfort with Curzon having a man sent off at 1-0.

The draw also means Mansfield face a gruelling run of six games out of seven away from home.

STEVENAGE, ENGLAND - MARCH 15: A general View of The Lamex Stadium during the Sky Bet League Two match between Stevenage and Northampton Town at The Lamex Stadium on March 15, 2022 in Stevenage, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Stevenage, who won 1-0 at the One Call Stadium when the sides met on 19th October, made hard work of progressing, seeing off non-league Guiseley on penalties after a 1-1 home draw.

Since the win at Mansfield, Stevenage have lost three subsequent outings in the league and sit 15th.

Stags have a good record away at the Lamex Stadium, unbeaten there in the last seven visits, winning five of them and drawing two.

The FA Cup Second Round will be staged over the weekend of 29th November-2nd December.

A date for the Mansfield game has yet to be confirmed.

