Mansfield Town draw Middlesbrough at home in FA Cup round three
Mansfield Town were given Championship opposition at home in tonight's FA Cup draw then they were paired with Middlesbrough.
Stags were hoping for one of the Premier League big guns, but any disappointment will have been eased by at least being handed a home tie for a change – and against formidable opposition.
The Stags will be looking for a third giantkilling in a row, having won 3-2 at Doncaster Rovers on Saturday and Sunderland away in round one, earning another £34,000 at the Keepmoat Stadium.
Stags last faced Boro in the FA Cup at home back in January 2008 in a fourth round tie which saw the visitors win 2-0.
Chris Wilder's Middlesbrough side are currently ninth in the Championship.
Elsewhere, Stags’ local rivals Chesterfield were handed an away tie at Premier League title chasers Chelsea
The third round will take place over the weekend of Friday, 7th January to Monday, 10th January, with winning clubs picking up £82,000 from the competition prize fund.