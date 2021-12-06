Boro boss Chris Wilder - January date at the One Call Stadium.

Stags were hoping for one of the Premier League big guns, but any disappointment will have been eased by at least being handed a home tie for a change – and against formidable opposition.

The Stags will be looking for a third giantkilling in a row, having won 3-2 at Doncaster Rovers on Saturday and Sunderland away in round one, earning another £34,000 at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Stags last faced Boro in the FA Cup at home back in January 2008 in a fourth round tie which saw the visitors win 2-0.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Wilder's Middlesbrough side are currently ninth in the Championship.

Elsewhere, Stags’ local rivals Chesterfield were handed an away tie at Premier League title chasers Chelsea