Mansfield Town draw former bogey side Harrogate Town in FA Cup

Mansfield Town were handed a home tie against League Two Harrogate Town next month in tonight's Emirates FA Cup first round draw.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sulphurites are currently 17th in their division but won 1-0 at the One Call Stadium in the last meeting between the clubs in the EFL Trophy in early September.

Harrogate were a bogey side for Stags, Mansfield never having beaten them, drawing one and losing six of their first seven clashes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That bogey ended abruptly and spectacularly in Mansfield's promotion season of 2023/24 when Stags won 4-1 at Harrogate and then demolished them 9-2 at home.

Stags in home action against Harrogate last month, Photo by Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

The draw was made live on TNT Sports tonight as 48 clubs from the EFL’s League One and League Two joined the competition.

Last season the Stags won 4-0 away at Curzon Ashton and 1-0 away at Stevenage to book a home third round tie with Wigan Athletic.

The first attempt to play it was dashed by a frozen pitch, but at the second atempt three days later the Latics won 2-0 with two superb goals by Thelo Aasgaard as Wigan earned the right to host Premier League Fulham in round four, though the cup run did earn Stags £145,000.

The first round proper will be played around the weekend of Saturday, 1st November.