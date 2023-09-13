Mansfield Town door open for coaching return for James Perch after move to Ilkeston Town

Watch more videos on Shots!

Perch had stalled on accepting a coaching role at Mansfield and, at 37, has elected to continue his playing career under former Stags keeper Ian Deakin, who has recently taken over the Robins after two successive promotions with Long Eaton United.

“Perchy has been absolutely brilliant on and off the pitch,” said Clough.

“In his situation at the moment he can still do a couple of nights a week to tick over and he is also doing scouting work for a Premier League club.

James Perch - door open at Stags for coaching role.

“So I think with everything he has going on at the moment it is perfect for him.

“In the three years we've been here he has been incredible, especially to suffer the injury he did (a fractured skull) and come back early and play a major part.

“I didn't know him before he came here but when you get to work with him you appreciate what a good professional he is.

“That is why he has played at the top level and had the career he's had – and is still playing at 37. He is a great model professional and a great person as well.

“He has been great helping the young lads here and the door is still not closed if he wants to come and help us with this U19 group as well. We will see how that goes once he settles in at Ilkeston. But he will probably have enough on.”

A delighted Deakin said: “James is a significant signing for the football club, he is a constant professional in everything he does.

“From an early age we were at Forest together, his attitude and application since then is a credit to himself.

“He’s been a wonderful player over a long time and his longevity is frightening.

“We’re really looking forward to have him at the club, he will add experience, quality and steel to our side. His leadership skills are something that we will need going forward, especially in a league as tough as this

“We’re delighted to have James on board, it’s a really big signing for us and I’m sure he’ll settle in with the lads well.”

Deakin has also taken promising young Stags midfielder Jakub Kruszynski on a month's loan.