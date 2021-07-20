Mansfield Town delighted with backing of the town

The One Call Stadium - ready to rock once more with much-needed support from the town.

With two seasons wrecked by Covid, the national game is on a knife-edge commercially, but Stags commercial manager Paul Nyland said: “It has been great to see the support from local and national brands towards the town’s professional football club ahead of an exciting season at One Call Stadium.

“We’ve been heartened to re-establish contact with current companies, many of which have supported Mansfield Town for a number of seasons, and are continuing to do so ahead of the new campaign.

“To connect with new local businesses that have come on board has been encouraging too.

“By advertising with us, for example, they are projecting their brand to a new audience of prospective customers, which includes local supporters and business as well as a national audience, as our home matches are shown on regional and national television every other week.

“Understandably, some companies have tightened their belts in the midst of the pandemic, while we’ve found that other companies are attempting new ways of marketing and utilising the club’s advertising and sponsorship avenues.”

He continued: “There seems to be a great appetite for football right now.

“This is due to the anticipated return of supporters to our stadium for the first time since February 2020 and the excitement which England generated during the European Championships.”

Nyland highlighted some of the opportunities still available.

“Businesses are wanting to be associated with Mansfield Town Football Club and there are number of ways in which we can help project local and national businesses in a bespoke way, to local, regional and even national audiences,” he said.

“The 200 Club is a brilliant opportunity for all businesses to support the club and highlight their brand in the process.

“For just £200 (including VAT), you get the opportunity to win sponsorship of our North Stand for the entire season. You’ll also receive a signed, framed photo of the new Mansfield Town squad.

“Your company logo will also be included on our official website, with a link to your business’ website.

“You’ll also be invited a grand prize draw on Wednesday, 4th August at 7pm, where you’ll hear exclusively from manager Nigel Clough in a Question & Answer session with 200 Club members only. This will be followed by the draw for the 200 club, conducted by the manager, where we’ll reveal the winner of the North Stand sponsorship for 2021-22.”

He continued: “We also have player sponsorship available for most of the first team squad.

“Many of the players’ sponsors have sold extremely quickly, however, there are some first team players still available.

“I would advise getting in touch as soon as possible as we’re expecting them all to sell out before the start of the season.

“Prices start at £275 (including VAT) where your name or company will be displayed on our official website, www.mansfieldtown.net, and award-winning matchday programme. Your player’s match-worn shirt will also be sent to you at the end of the season.

“Match and Matchball sponsorship is also available for home matches at One Call Stadium in 2021-22.

“This is another great way to show your support to the club and showcase your business.

“Whether you’re entertaining clients or friends, we cannot guarantee the day’s score, but we can ensure a fantastic afternoon (or evening for mid-week home fixtures) of hospitality in our 1861 Suite.

“This includes a three-course meal, the watching of pre-match interviews with a former or current player and half-time refreshments.