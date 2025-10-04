Mansfield Town defender Oshilaja very happy to take a point at Reading as long wait for win there continues

Mansfield Town defender Deji Oshilaja said Stags should be happy with an away point in today's 1-1 draw at Reading, despite it feeling like two points dropped.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stags have never won at Reading in 26 attempts and so leading 1-0 through Tyler Roberts' early strike into the last 20 minutes and creating chances for a second, the Jack Marriott equaliser was a real body blow this afernoon.

However, Oshilaja said: “I think the boys did really well. For any team to come here and get a point is a good point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But the disappointing thing is we think we had enough situations to potentially win the game. And we were disappointed to concede.

Stags net early during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Reading FC at the Select Car Leasing Stadium. 04 Oct 2025. Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“But let's not be greedy. I think it's a great point. We would have taken that before the game and I think we should be happy with that.”

The point was achieved despite a string of players still missing through injury and Oshilaja said: “We have a lot of quality throughout the squad.

“We have a lot of boys out right now, but we still have a lot of boys who are playing well and doing well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It shows the culture in the club and the character in the dressing room.

“Everyone wants to play and everyone is hungry. We have a lot of energy and the gaffer knows he can call on anybody and they are ready to go.

“That is cudos to their recuitment and cudos to the boys as well.”

He continued: “The gaffer wasn't happy at all at half-time today as he wanted us to play better and knows we can play better than that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think you saw in the second half we had a lot more chances. But the second goal just wasn't meant to be.

“Iniitially after they scored they had their tails up and we had to weather a bit of a storm. Then we went back forward and tried to find a winner.”

Oshilaja was pushed into an early return from injury last weekend due to the lengthy injury list and he admitted: “I am just managing myself and trying to get fitter every game.

“I am managing my load as I don't want to aggravate anything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am nowhere as near as fit as I would like to be, but I have been working hard which is why the gaffer believed last week I was able to go in and perform like I did.

“I will continue to work hard, get sharp and my fitness will grow.”

Stags now go into an international break and he added: “I think it is a welcome break with the amount of boys we've got out and hopefully when we come back we will have a few back which is obviously good for competition.

“It has been a tough two months and the boys have done really well.

“Hopefully after this break we can come back stronger and continue to build.”