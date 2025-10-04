Mansfield Town defender Oshilaja very happy to take a point at Reading as long wait for win there continues
Stags have never won at Reading in 26 attempts and so leading 1-0 through Tyler Roberts' early strike into the last 20 minutes and creating chances for a second, the Jack Marriott equaliser was a real body blow this afernoon.
However, Oshilaja said: “I think the boys did really well. For any team to come here and get a point is a good point.
“But the disappointing thing is we think we had enough situations to potentially win the game. And we were disappointed to concede.
“But let's not be greedy. I think it's a great point. We would have taken that before the game and I think we should be happy with that.”
The point was achieved despite a string of players still missing through injury and Oshilaja said: “We have a lot of quality throughout the squad.
“We have a lot of boys out right now, but we still have a lot of boys who are playing well and doing well.
“It shows the culture in the club and the character in the dressing room.
“Everyone wants to play and everyone is hungry. We have a lot of energy and the gaffer knows he can call on anybody and they are ready to go.
“That is cudos to their recuitment and cudos to the boys as well.”
He continued: “The gaffer wasn't happy at all at half-time today as he wanted us to play better and knows we can play better than that.
“I think you saw in the second half we had a lot more chances. But the second goal just wasn't meant to be.
“Iniitially after they scored they had their tails up and we had to weather a bit of a storm. Then we went back forward and tried to find a winner.”
Oshilaja was pushed into an early return from injury last weekend due to the lengthy injury list and he admitted: “I am just managing myself and trying to get fitter every game.
“I am managing my load as I don't want to aggravate anything.
“I am nowhere as near as fit as I would like to be, but I have been working hard which is why the gaffer believed last week I was able to go in and perform like I did.
“I will continue to work hard, get sharp and my fitness will grow.”
Stags now go into an international break and he added: “I think it is a welcome break with the amount of boys we've got out and hopefully when we come back we will have a few back which is obviously good for competition.
“It has been a tough two months and the boys have done really well.
“Hopefully after this break we can come back stronger and continue to build.”