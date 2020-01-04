Mansfield Town defender Matt Preston frustrated at Stags’ failure to build on win at Cambridge against Grimsby Town

Mansfield Town defender Matt Preston spoke of the players' frustration that they failed to build on their New Year's Day win at Cambridge when losing at home to 10-men Grimsby Town today.

A Mal Benning own goal saw Grimsby crown a brilliant defensive performance after losing Luke Waterfall to a 10th minute red card.

Mansfield's Nicky Maynard shoots wide

The win at Cambridge was their first in 10 games, but it was fellow strugglers Grimsby who claimed all three points against a tiring Stags.

“It was massively frustrating. I don't know if Grimsby even had a shot on target and they have managed to come away with a win,” said Preston.

“We had a few chances we should be scoring and we haven't.

“They were down to 10 men so looking to shut up shop and counter us on the break. They have managed that once and it didn't even go in off one of their players.

“We need to be more clinical in both boxes, myself included.

“We are not defending our box well enough and we are not scoring enough goals in the opposition's box.”

It's a far cry from last season when Stags had the meanest defence in League Two.

“You shouldn't compare years, but you are always going to when you've got the same personnel and we are not doing what we were doing last year,” he said. “We are all frustrated.

“I have no idea why. We are getting unfortunate, but that's no excuse for it. No one wants to concede goals and I have no idea what it's down to.

“We were hoping to bring the same mentality from Cambridge here today and we feel deflated now because of the circumstances of the game and them coming away with a 1-0.

“We must now take it to the training ground with the gaffer and bounce back.”

He added: “I can tell the gaffer has been frustrated he's not been able to give a full week's training and drill us in certain things. Having a good full week with him will be massively beneficial to us.”